Top Detroit Tigers prospect Casey Mize leaves start with shoulder soreness

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have had plenty of terrible injury news this season, but none could be as potentially impactful as top prospect Casey Mize leaving Thursday's start in the third inning.

Mize, the top pitching prospect in baseball, was through 2.1 scoreless innings when he was pulled from the outing due to shoulder soreness. He had allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

There's no word on the severity of Mize's injury, but Tigers fans are certainly holding their collective breath, Mize was the No. 1 overall pick in last year's MLB draft and quickly rose to the No. 3 prospect in baseball.

He owns a 0.92 ERA, 0.692 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 78 innings this season across Single-A and Double-A. Only 58 of 284 batters have reached base against Mize, who looks like the future ace of the Tigers' rotation.

Three of the team's other top pitching prospects have already spent time on the injured list this season: Franklin Perez, Beau Burrows and Kyle Funkhouser.

At the MLB level, Tyson Ross, Matt Moore, Jordan Zimmermann and Michael Fulmer are currently injured.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.