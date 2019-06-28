Turnovers lead to loss for the Las Vegas Aces against Los Angeles Sparks

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Los Angeles Sparks drives to the basket against A'ja Wilson (L) #22 and Dearica Hamby #5 of the Las Vegas Aces during their game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 26, 2019 in Las…

In a Western Conference matchup, the Las Vegas Aces took on the Los Angeles Sparks.

The game was close in the first quarter, but at the midway point in the second quarter the Sparks started to pull away.

The Sparks kept the fight and won 86-74.

Candance Parker lead the way with 18 points and nine rebounds. Riquna Williams scored 18 as well. Chelsea Gray also scored 18 points, and rookie Kalani Brown added 12 to help the Sparks snap a four-game losing streak. Veteran guard Alana Beard reached 700 career steals with three steals in the first half. The Sparks held a 40-34 lead at halftime.

The Aces had 20 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Sparks. Liz Cambage led the way with 18 points, A'ja Wilson added 13 points and Kayla McBride had 10 points.

