Sports

Video shows emotional Fred McLeod calling Cavaliers 2016 title win

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

In this video first shared by his wife Beth McLeod in 2016, sportscaster Fred McLeod is shown celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA title win.

McLeod screams "the 52-year drought is over!" as he announces Cleveland's first pro sports championship since 1964. He was overcome with emotion, and by the end of the video he is crying with his head in his hands. Watch the video above.

McLeod died Monday at age 67. He had spent decades as a sportscaster in Detroit. But McLeod was a native of Ohio, and the Cavaliers were his team.

This video captures the passion his family, friends and colleagues were lucky to see on and off camera. 

MORE: Fred McLeod reports from Pistons-Heat 2006 playoff series

Friends, colleagues remember Fred

Heartfelt statements have been pouring out upon the news of McLeod's death:

Statement from the Detroit Lions:

“It is with true sadness that we mourn the passing of Fred McLeod, who we were fortunate to have return as the television voice of Lions preseason football earlier this year. Fred brought an energy to our broadcasts this summer and demonstrated the same passion for our team that he had for Detroit throughout his broadcasting career.

The entire Detroit Lions organization extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his wife, Beth, his family and members of the TV broadcast community he helped mentor for more than four decades.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.