WATCH: 1965 Red Wings file footage of Ted Lindsay

Detroit Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay died Monday at age 93.

He died while in hospice care in Oakland Township, Mich.

Lindsay spent most of his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, helping them win four Stanley Cup championships.

The file video footage (watch above) is from Game 5 of the 1965 Stanley Cup playoffs semi-final series between the Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks. That was the season Lindsay returned from a four-year retirement to play for coach Sid Abel.

The Red Wings lost in seven games to the Blackhawks, or the "Black Hawks" as they were called at the time.

