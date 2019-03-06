WATCH: Red Wings top prospect Filip Zadina scores his 1st NHL goal

Filip Zadina #11 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on September 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Filip Zadina scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday night in Colorado.

His Detroit Red Wings lost to the Colorado Avalanche in overtime, 4-3, but he at least notched that special first goal:

Zadina, 19, was the Red Wings’ first-round pick (6th overall) at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He has appeared in 45 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season and has 31 points (15-16-31), ranking third on the team in goals, fourth in points and tied for 15th among all AHL rookies in points as the second-youngest player in the league.

He is up for a stint with the lowly Red Wings right now, but he'll be back with the Griffins for the AHL playoffs.

