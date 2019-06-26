WNBA: Recap of last night's games; Lynx vs. Fever and Storm vs. Aces

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 27: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces is guarded by Jordin Canada #21 of the Seattle Storm during the Aces' inaugural regular-season home opener at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.…

Two teams came out victorious in two very highly anticipated WNBA games last night.

Minnesota Lynx 78, Indiana Fever 74

The Lynx held on last night to beat the Indiana Fever by four points. The beginning of the game belonged to the Lynx, but the Fever went on an impressive 24 point run in the second half. The teams were tied 60-60 with six minutes left in the 4th quarter. Then the Fever faced a drought and did not score again until the 1:58 mark of the 4th quarter, but it didn't help that the Lynx went on a 10 point run of their own.

Through the rest of the game, the Fever only scored three points and ended up falling to the Lynx. Odyssey Sims scored 25 points for the Lynx and was close to having a triple double game, while Naphessa Collier added 16 points for the Minnesota squad. For the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 17 points with Erica Wheeler not too far behind with 13 points. Minnesota will take on the Dallas Wings next, while the Fever will take on the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas Aces 60, Seattle Storm 56

The Las Vegas Aces now take the No. 1 spot in the Western conference after securing a win against the Seattle Storm. The Aces began the game on a 6-0 run and kept their lead through half time. The Storm came back with three minutes left in the third quarter. Within the last minute of the third quarter, the Storm held the lead but it was quickly taken away with less than 34 seconds left, the Aces went up by two points. The fourth quarter was eventful, with three ties and a lot of lead changes.

The Aces ended up winning the game in the last minute and A'ja Wilson sparked the lead. The Storm were led by Natasha Howard who had 14 points, Shavonte Zellous added 11 points as well. The Aces were led by Liz Cambage who had 14 points, A'ja Wilson and Kayla McBride added 12 points each. The Storm will take on the Chicago Sky next, while the Aces take on the Los Angeles Sparks.

