You can now vote for your favorite Detroit Tiger for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game

DETROIT - The calendar has already hit June, so it's time to begin thinking about which Detroit Tiger you want to send to the 2018 MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Voting opened June 1, and fans can vote fom now until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 5.

You can vote a total of 35 times, and a maximum of five times in a 24-hour period, on Tigers.com/vote.

On the ballot for the Tigers are catcher James McCann, first baseman Miguel Cabrera, second baseman Dixon Machado, third baseman Jeimer Candelario, shortstop Jose Iglesias, outfielders Nicholas Castellanos, JaCoby Jones and Leonys Martin, and designated hitter Victor Martinez.

If you put the Tigers as your "favorite" team, you will be eligible to receive $10 off outfield box tickets for certain games in June, July and August. You will also be submitted for the 2018 "VIP Experience at Comerica Park," which includes tickets and batting practice passes, a baseball signed by Cabrera, dinner at the MotorCity Casino Hotel Tiger Club and firework-viewing from the dugout.

If you use #VoteTigers and follow the Tigers on Twitter and Instagram, you will also have a chance to win tickets, autographed memorabilia and other game experiences.

Cabrera has been an all-star 11 times in his career, the most by a current Tiger. Martinez has been selected to the All-Star Game five times.

