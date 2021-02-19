Exclusive to WDIV Insiders: Virtual wine & dine event with Jason Carr, Tati Amare

A special INSIDER ONLY event: Join “Live in the D’s” Jason Carr and Tati Amare for an exciting night of gourmet food, fine wine, and special guests. It’s a virtual WDIV Insider Event: March 11 at 7 p.m.

You’ll enjoy dinner for two from Bistro Joe’s, along with two bottles of wine from Celani Family Vineyards. When you pick up your meal from the Rochester or Birmingham Papa Joe’s locations, there will be heating instructions.

This package includes dinner for two and two bottles of wine -- Price: $150 plus tax (retail value over $180). You can find the full menu and package breakdown in the link below.

Menu:

Starter - Chilled Lump Crab Salad (chilled Lump Crab tossed in Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Lemon Vinaigrette with fresh Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes & Cucumbers with a Buttered Brioche Toast)

Entrée - Braised Beef Short Ribs (Detroit family-owned Fairway Packing Boneless Beef Short Rib braised in a Celani Tenacious Reduction Sauce with Carrots, Mushrooms & Haricot Vert Served with Creamy White Cheddar Grits)

Ad

Wine - 2 Bottles of Celani Family Vineyards Wine from Napa Valley (2019 Estate Chardonnay and 2018 Tenacious Bordeaux Red Blend, retail value/over $95)

WDIV is looking forward to hosting another interactive, live, virtual event via Zoom. The link will be emailed to guests prior to the event.

Not only will you get to have a cozy dinner and wine from the comfort of your own home, but you can participate in a Q & A with Jason, Tati and our special guests, Michigan native Tom Celani (LIVE from Napa) and Kurt Bender from Papa Joe’s. Plus, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Celani Family Vineyards in Napa (photo below).

We all need to have some fun during these challenging times, so tell your friends about it and we hope to see you soon!