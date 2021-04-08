What is the address for WDIV-Local 4 Studios?

MAB Station of the Year

WDIV Local 4′s studios are located in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Address: 550 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226 You can also reach Local 4 by phone: Front desk: 313-222-0444 Newsroom: 313-222-0500 Email: news@wdiv.com

