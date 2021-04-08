Station

What is the address for WDIV-Local 4 Studios?

MAB Station of the Year

WDIV Local 4′s studios are located in the heart of Downtown Detroit.

Address:

550 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226

You can also reach Local 4 by phone:

Front desk: 313-222-0444

Newsroom: 313-222-0500

Email: news@wdiv.com

