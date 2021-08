Local 4′s chief meteorologist Ben Bailey is leaving the station after seven years.

Ben plans to take some time off before he starts his next exciting career chapter.

Ben has worked at WDIV for 7 years and has spent over 14 years in the Detroit television market. He has made great contributions to our weather department and our weather presentation.

Ben took over for longtime WDIV meteorologist Chuck Gaidica back in 2015.

