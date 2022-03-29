Local 4+ has arrived: Answering your questions about our new TV streaming app

Local 4+ Streaming App now available for free download on Smart TVs and other devices.

Local 4′s new TV streaming app gives you more local news -- whenever you want it.

Introducing Local 4+, a completely free and easy way to stream Local 4 news on your TV. Notice I said TV, and not laptop or phone. More on that below.

Since we announced the launch of our 10 p.m. streaming newscast, and our 7 a.m. streaming newscast, which starts on April 4, we’ve been getting a lot of questions about how it all works. So we thought we’d break it all down.

What is Local 4+?

It’s our new TV streaming app that you can download on most smart TVs, or Smart TV devices.

It works the same way as watching Netflix or Hulu on your TV, if you do that already. Local 4+ would just be another app you download on your TV.

How do I get Local 4+?

Local 4+ is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon and most other Smart TV devices and TV sets. Just search “Local 4″ or “WDIV” to download it.

You would look for it in the app store of your device or TV, just like you would if you were downloading any other app.

Ad

Why can’t I download Local 4+ on my phone or tablet?

Because Local 4+ is not a mobile app, it’s only for your TV. To stream Local 4′s news on your phone or tablet, download the ClickOnDetroit News App, or watch live on ClickOnDetroit.

I watch your news on ClickOnDetroit or the news mobile app. Does this change anything?

Nope. Everything that streams on Local 4+ is still available on our mobile app and on ClickOnDetroit right here. Local 4+ is just another way to watch on your TV, but nothing is going away from our other platforms.

What else do I get on Local 4+?

Live stream the news : Whenever we’re on the air with local news, we’re streaming on Local 4+ -- it’s just another way you can watch your favorite news broadcast.

Exclusive news broadcasts: At 10 p.m. every night, we have a Local 4+ newscast, only available on the app, catching you up on the top stories of the day. Local 4 News at 10 p.m. is on Local 4+ every night. And starting April 4, Local 4 News at 7 a.m. will be only on Local 4+

Weather updates: Local 4+ features the latest video forecast and weather details from the Local4Casters, including live, 24-hour streaming radar.

Video on-demand: You can find all of the stories you may have missed -- or the ones you just want to watch again. Our video library offers all of our most recent stories, from breaking news, to Help Me Hank and Defenders exclusives, to Local 4′s special primetime programs. It’s all there for you to watch whenever you want!

Live streaming coverage : Any time we have a live press conference, a live event of any kind, or maybe we’re live at the scene of a story -- we’ll be live on Local 4+! You can also find national live streams, like speeches from Washington D.C., updates on big stories and more. If we have a live feed, it’s up on Local 4+

Live cams: Local 4+ carries all of our 24-hour live cameras, including those in Downtown Detroit, at Detroit Metro Airport, in Mount Clemens and in Ann Arbor, along with our exclusive Detroit Zoo Otter Cam, which is adorable. You can event track live weather radar in the app.

Does it cost me anything to download?

It’s totally free to download and to use, 24/7.

Will the new 7 a.m. newscast be on TV?

No, the 7 a.m. newscast, just like our 10 p.m. newscast, will be online streaming only. You can watch it on ClickOnDetroit or the the ClickOnDetroit News App, if you want to watch on a mobile device or laptop.

But if you want to enjoy the 7 a.m. on your TV, you’ll need to download the Local 4+ app. Which, if you’re still reading this, you’re totally an expert on!

Ad

Local 4 News at 7 a.m. (WDIV)

Have a question? Submit it below and we’ll get back to you.