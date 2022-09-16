Local 4′s Charity Preview special from Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT – Get a behind the scenes look at the glitz and glamour of Charity Preview at the Detroit Auto Show on Local 4′s prime special on Friday night.

The big event, on the eve of the public opening of the auto show, is a black tie evening with Grammy-winning composer, producer and guitarist Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Proceeds from the event directly benefit a wide range of children’s charities. Funds raised will support services for children of all ages from birth to 18.

Local 4′s coverage of Charity Preview begins at 6:30 with Tati Amare, and then join Devin Scillian, Rhonda Walker and more of your Local 4 favorites from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m., on Local 4 and streaming on Local 4+

Watch the special live below: