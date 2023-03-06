Will Jones returns to Local 4 News

Will Jones rejoins WDIV/Local 4 as an anchor and reporter it was announced by WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis.

“It is wonderful to welcome Will back to Detroit and southeast Michigan. He made a deep impression on our community with his reporting and his work in the community,” said Ellis. “His passion to serve our viewers and make a difference in the lives of the people whose story he tells is exactly what we work to do at Local 4 every day. As we put more local in Local 4, Will’s contributions will make us better.”

Jones was a general assignment reporter at WDIV from 2012 to 2015. He returns to Detroit from ABC 7 Chicago. He spent the first five of his seven years there as a general assignment reporter. In 2021, he became their first race and culture reporter, focused on highlighting underrepresented voices in the community.

“Our Local 4 news team just got even better,” said News Director Kim Voet. “Will knows Detroit. He’s been in the neighborhoods talking to the people and telling their stories. We’re looking forward to having his skilled and compassionate reporting back in our newsroom.”

“Detroit has always had a special place in my heart. I have many fond memories from childhood visiting family,” Jones said. “It is so great to be back in the city and at Local 4. I know what this station means to the community. I’m looking forward to reintroducing myself to Metro Detroiters and getting back to work on their behalf.”

While working in Chicago, Will received multiple Chicago/Midwest Emmy awards, including one in 2022 for a short documentary on a trans youth mentorship program. The documentary was also recognized by the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

During Will’s previous tenure in Detroit, he was honored with a Michigan Emmy award in 2015 for his special report on Freedom House Detroit, an organization that aids asylum-seekers. It was a personal story for Will as he spent several hours each week volunteering there, helping their clients learn English and adjust to life in the United States.

Will has also worked at television stations in Greenville, South Carolina; Charleston, West Virginia; and in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.