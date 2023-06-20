Kimberly Gill: These Michigan parents have story you need to hear

Some stories hit differently since I’ve become a mom.

The story of Jordan DeMay, is one of them.

The Marquette, Michigan teen was driven to take his own life last year after falling victim to a sextortion scam on Instagram.

I remember driving home the night after reporting the story on the news thinking, how could this happen? I wanted to know more. And when I heard how elaborate the scam was and how three Nigerian men had been charged in the investigation - I felt even more compelled to tell the story to you.

I recently traveled to Marquette to meet the parents of Jordan, Jennifer Buta and John DeMay.

What they have been through is heartbreaking. Jordan’s parents are so brave. They have made it their purpose to educate others on what happened to Jordan and what they would have done differently.

Hearing their story has made me rethink how I will handle screen time with my 4 year old.

I hope you’ll watch my special reports tonight at 5 & 6. I think it’s something every parent and caregiver needs to hear.