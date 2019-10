Bernie Smilovitz and his wife Donna are celebrating a new addition!

Eloise Hart Smilovitz was born at 5:52 a.m. Oct. 3 at 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

In no time she was wearing a Michigan football jersey -- both of her parents are graduates of the University of Michigan.

Congratulations to grandpa Bernie and Grandma Donna and their entire family!

Eloise Hart, Bernie Smilovitz's granddaughter, was born Oct. 3, 2019. (WDIV)

