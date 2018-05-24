WDIV-TV Scores First Place Finishes in May

WDIV-Local 4 once again is No. 1 with first place finishes in key newscasts, afternoon programming, access (7-8 p.m.), primetime and late night programming in the May Nielsen ratings for Detroit (4/26/18 – 5/23/18).

WDIV Local 4’s first place newscast finishes include:

Local 4 News First at 4 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 4.1 household rating/12 household share beating both The Now Detroit (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (1.5 HH RTG/4 HH SHR) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (3.4 HH RTG/10 HH SHR).

Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its nine-year winning streak and is No. 1 in the time period with a 6.1 household rating/15 share, beating both WXYZ (3.1 HH RTG/8 HH SHR) and WJBK (3.9 HH RTG/10 HH SHR). The 5 p.m. newscast experienced ratings growth over last May – up 15% in both household rating and share.

Local 4 News at 6 p.m. is No.1 in household ratings, garnering a 7.1 rating/16 share compared to WXYZ (4.7 HH RTG/11 HH SHR) and WJBK (3.5 HH RTG/8 HH SHR). It is Detroit’s undisputed No. 1 newscast, with year to year growth up 3% in household rating and 7% in share.

Local 4 News at 11 p.m. is Detroit’s No. 1 Late News (Mon-Fri) and beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. News with a 6.1 HH RTG/13 HH SHR as compared to WXYZ (3.9 HH RTG/8 HH SHR) and WJBK 10 p.m. (4.7 HH RTG/8 HH SHR) and WJBK 11 p.m. (3.4 HH RTG/7 HH SHR). WDIV’s Late News crushes the competition across all key demographics, dominating at 11 p.m. and is up 11% in household rating and 18% in household share from last year.

Local 4 News Today (M-F 6-7 a.m.), anchored by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Jason Carr, Brandon Roux and Kim DeGiulio, beats WXYZ across the board in the key demographics. Local 4 News Today finished May with a 2.1 rating in the key Women 25-54 demographic, while WYXZ’s 6 a.m. News finished with a 1.7 in Women 25-54 rating.

In other day parts, WDIV’s Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are No. 1 in the all-important access time period of 7-8 p.m., averaging an 7.0 HH RTG/14 SHR.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon remains Detroit’s Late Night programming leader and Saturday Night Live remains the No. 1 weekend entertainment show.

NBC is anchored by top rated primetime shows with The Voice, Law & Order SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

In addition to the May Nielsen wins, WDIV’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, is Metro Detroit’s No. 1 local media website (comScore 2018 to date).

NBC has a strong lineup heading into the summer, including the return of America’s Got Talent, World of Dance and cult favorite American Ninja Warrior.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.