Dispute with NBCUniversal may leave several channels off YouTube TV, including WDIV-Local 4

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 22: The YouTube logo as shown in the YouTube booth at the Licensing Expo 2016 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on June 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Due to an ongoing dispute between Google and NBCUniversal, several channels including NBC may be left off of YouTube TV.

That includes your local NBC channel, such as WDIV-Local 4.

NBCUniversal is now warning customers on YouTube TV that they could lose access over the channel carriage dispute with Google. More than a dozen channels could disappear from YouTube TV if a deal isn’t reached by Thursday, Sept. 30, when the existing contract is set to expire.

NBCUniversal channels are running this warning through a banner ad on YouTube TV:

“Attention YouTube TV Customers,” reads the banner. “YouTube may drop 14+ channels including NBC, Telemundo, USA, SYFY, Bravo, Oxygen, MSNBC, NBCSN, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and E!. Go to YouNeedChannels.com and tell YouTube TV not to drop your favorite channels.” NBCU warns that regional NBC Sports networks may also be affected, including NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia, SNY and NBC Sports Washington.”

According to a Variety report, Google is unwilling to pay higher rates that NBCU is asking for in the renewal talks. That’s according to a statement from NBCU to Variety:

“NBCUniversal is seeking fair rates from Google for YouTube TV’s continued carriage of the only portfolio offering entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports networks,” reads the statement. “Unfortunately, Google is refusing to make a deal at these fair rates and is willing to withhold entertainment, news and sports programming from their paying customers. NBCUniversal feels a responsibility to inform our fans that they are at risk of losing their favorite shows if Google continues with their demands.”

Google, meanwhile, said in a blog post that it is asking “that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider.”

“In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price,” reads the Google post. “If NBCU offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them. However, if we are unable to reach a deal by Thursday, the NBCU lineup of channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV and we will decrease our monthly price by $10, from $64.99 to $54.99 (while this content remains off our platform). You can sign up for NBC’s own direct-to-consumer streaming service, Peacock, which they offer for $4.99/month to continue watching NBCU content, such as Sunday Night Football.”

Google said the negotiations were ongoing. Again, the deadline is Thursday, Sept. 30.