34º

Tech

Tech Time: The first-ever owner-occupied 3D printed home

Woman takes ownership of first-ever completed 3D printed home

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Tags: Tech Time With Andrew Humphrey, Local, Local News, Tech Time, Tech, 3D, 3D Printing, Habitat For Humanity, 3D Printed Home, Homeowner, Virginia
A Virginia woman has officially taken ownership of the first-ever owner-occupied 3D printed home in the world, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

DETROIT – A Virginia woman has officially taken ownership of the first-ever owner-occupied 3D printed home in the world, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Watch Andrew Humphrey’s full report in the video above.

Read and watch more: Tech Time stories

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Andrew Humphrey is an Emmy Award winning meteorologist, and also an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). He has a BSE in Meteorology from the University of Michigan and an MS in Meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he wrote his thesis on "The Behavior of the Total Mass of the Atmosphere."

email