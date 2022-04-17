37º

Tech Time: DTE’s solar farms, MIGreenPower program

Using solar, renewable energy amid climate change concerns

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Earth Day is coming up, and power company DTE Energy is sharing how it, and you, can save the planet with solar and renewable energy sources.

Watch Andrew Humphrey’s full report in the video above.

About the Author:

Andrew Humphrey is an Emmy Award winning meteorologist, and also an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). He has a BSE in Meteorology from the University of Michigan and an MS in Meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he wrote his thesis on "The Behavior of the Total Mass of the Atmosphere."

