How to participate in National Museum of African American History and Culture’s Juneteenth programs

Even from a distance, anyone can participate in Juneteenth programs at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year, but many African Americans have celebrated it for years. It marks the day when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free.

Anyone can participate in The National Museum of African American History and Culture’s Juneteenth festivities, even from a distance.

Juneteenth is a day that holds a special meaning for so many. In 1863 President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation -- but many enslaved people in Galveston, Texas didn’t learn they were free until two years later -- on June 19.

The museum is planning special performances and workshops. They also have a Juneteenth book listed online and resources for teaching children what it means.

Part of the celebration includes delicious food. The museum’s cafe will have a special Juneteenth menu and the museum is holding virtual cooking classes so you can learn how to make them at home yourself.

Ad

Kevin Young is the museum’s director and has celebrated Juneteenth for years. Last year, it finally became a federal holiday. A day of reflection and remembrance as families honor their ancestors and each other.

Watch the video above for the full report.

View: More Juneteenth coverage