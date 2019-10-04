Wyandotte man without insurance arrested driving while on alcohol, cocaine, meth, police say

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A man was taken into custody Tuesday night in Wyandotte after admitting he was driving under the influence of methamphetamine, cocaine and alcohol, police said.

According to the Wyandotte Police Department, the man was stopped Goddard Road on suspicion of drunken driving and for driving without insurance. When asked for his license, registration and proof of insurance, police said the man told the officer he didn't have any but could verbally identify himself.

Police said the man told the officer he had drunk "a lot of alcohol" and had used cocaine and meth.

Authorities said the man had 20 suspensions on his driver's license and was taken into custody.

Police said a stolen loaded handgun was found inside the car within reach of the driver's seat. He was arrested for drunken driving (second offense), stolen firearm, driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and driving on a suspended license.

Wyandotte police said the man fully cooperated with police officers.

"This is one of those simple traffic stops that could have went bad real quickly," said Wyandotte police.

