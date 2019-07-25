1 taken to hospital after multiple vehicles involved in crash on M-59 in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after a crash on M-59 in Auburn Hills, officials said.
Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened after 3 p.m. Thursday on westbound M-59 between Adams and Squirrel roads.
Officials said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
One person was trapped in a vehicle and had to be rescued, officials said. That person was taken to a nearby hospital. No information about that person's condition has been released.
The highway has since reopened.
You can see aerial video of the scene below.
