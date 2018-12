CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A sinkhole forced police to close 15 Mile Road near Harper Avenue Monday morning in Clinton Township.

A few cars were disabled after hitting the sinkhole.

A water main break caused the sinkhole. The main break has been fixed and workers filled the hole with dirt and gravel.

The road reopened about 8:55 a.m.

Watch workers fill the hole here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.