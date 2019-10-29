2 killed when car runs off I-96, crashes into tree, catches fire in Livingston County

HANDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people inside an SUV were killed Tuesday when it ran off the road on I-96, crashed into a tree and burst into flames, police said.

Police were called around 7 a.m. Tuesday to eastbound I-96 west of Fowlerville Road in Handy Township.

Investigators said a 2019 Subaru Ascent ran off the road to the right, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

It's not clear why the vehicle left the roadway, officials said.

When the fire was extinguished, police determined the driver and front passenger had been killed. No one else was in the SUV, according to authorities.

The Ascent was registered to a 72-year-old woman from East Lansing, officials said. The driver and the passenger have not been identified.

Police are still investigating.

