Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Michigan's Clare County.

WNEM reports a vehicle left the M-115 roadway near Littlefield Road in Surrey Township and struck a tree. The 20-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger both were killed in the crash.

The victim's have been identified as Coty Smith, of Farwell, and Jacob Mester, of Midland.

WNEM reports speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

