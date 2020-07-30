City of Ypsilanti suspends meter paid parking, citing coin shortage

YPSILANTI, Mich. – In response to the national coin shortage, the City of Ypsilanti suspended meter paid parking throughout the city, officials announced Thursday.

Anyone parking their vehicle is still required to follow the posted time limits, which will be strictly enforced.

“We’ve heard from both visitors and businesses that people just don’t have, and can’t get, coins for meters. This is out of their control or our control. There simply aren’t enough coins in circulation, nationwide, for all the needs,” said Ypsilanti City Manager Frances McMullan.

For more information, visit www.cityofypsilanti.com/parking.