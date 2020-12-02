Garbage truck takes out utility pole at 14 Mile, Mound roads in Sterling Heights
No serious injuries reported
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A GFL Environmental garbage truck crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning at the intersection of Mound Road and 14 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
The intersection was closed while a DTE Energy crews worked to clean up the debris and repair the pole. It has since reopened.
No serious injuries have been reported.
