Traffic

Garbage truck takes out utility pole at 14 Mile, Mound roads in Sterling Heights

No serious injuries reported

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Sterling Heights, Mound Road, 14 Mile Road, GFL, Garbage, Truck, Crash, Traffic, Intersection, Macomb County, GFL Environmental
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A GFL Environmental garbage truck crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning at the intersection of Mound Road and 14 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.

The intersection was closed while a DTE Energy crews worked to clean up the debris and repair the pole. It has since reopened.

No serious injuries have been reported.

A garbage truck struck a utility pole Dec. 2, 2020 at Mound and 14 Mile roads in Sterling Heights.
A garbage truck struck a utility pole Dec. 2, 2020 at Mound and 14 Mile roads in Sterling Heights. (Ian Rhodes/WDIV)

About the Author: