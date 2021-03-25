Whitmer reveals new way to track progress of Michigan road construction projects

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed a new tool Michiganders can use to track road projects as construction continues throughout the state.

Click here to view the new dashboard.

“As we continue to invest in better roads and bridges under the Rebuilding Michigan program, this new dashboard will be important to ensure our efforts to fix the damn roads remain on time and on budget,” Whitmer said. “The Rebuilding Michigan plan is financed without an increase at the gas pump, and it’ll help jumpstart our economy by creating thousands of good-paying construction jobs. We have a lot of work to do during this upcoming construction season. Let’s get to work and get the job done.”

The program is designed to rebuild state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. It allows MDOT to sell $3.5 billion in bonds to finance dozens of new and modified road construction projects, while accelerating many others, the state said.

“The Rebuilding Michigan Program allows MDOT to completely rebuild some important freeways that we otherwise could only afford to resurface,” MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “And the bond funding allows us to accelerate the rebuilding of many other non-freeway projects. In keeping with the governor’s objectives, this dashboard gives people a clear view of the program’s impact across the state in an open and transparent fashion.”

The site includes MDOT’s five-year plan information and provides an in-depth look at the Rebuild Michigan program.

An interactive map shows the location, scope and progress for each road and bridge project, along with a running statewide tally of the hours of construction work spent on projects and the jobs supported by the work.

Color-coded icons locate projects on the state map and show the percentage of bond funds allocated for each project spent so far, so the public can see its tax dollars at work. Clicking on each project icon shows more details. The map data is updated every month.