MDOT lifting lane restrictions to ease Michigan holiday weekend travel

MDOT is pausing work and lifting traffic restrictions across the state to help ease travel ahead of Independence Day weekend.

MDOT is removing lane restrictions on nearly 63 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers. With pandemic restrictions being lifted, AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.5 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a 22 percent increase from last year.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 107 out of 171 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend.

Wayne County

Old M-14 (Plymouth Road) has one lane open between Middlebelt Road and Farmington Road.

US-12 (Michigan Avenue) has one eastbound lane open at US-24 (Telegraph Road).

I-75/M-8 (Davison Freeway) will have the following restrictions in place north of downtown Detroit:

Northbound I-75 will have two lanes open between Caniff Street and 7 Mile Road.

Southbound I-75 will have two lanes open between 8 Mile Road and M-8.

The eastbound M-8 ramp to northbound I-75 is closed.

The northbound I-75 ramp to westbound M-8 is closed.

The eastbound M-8 service drive is closed from Oakland Avenue to Dequindre Street.

The westbound M-8 service drive is closed at Dequindre Street.

M-8 has one lane closed in each direction under I-75.

The northbound Oakland Avenue bridge over I-75 is closed.

I-75 has the following restrictions in place southwest of downtown Detroit:

Southbound I-75 has three lanes open from Vernon Highway to Springwells Street.

Northbound I-75 has three lanes open from Clark Street to Vernon Highway.

The I-75 service drives are closed between Clark and Dragoon streets.

The northbound I-75 service drive is closed from Waterman Street to Livernois Avenue.

The Springwells Street interchange is closed.

Springwells Street is closed between the I-75 service drives and M-85 (Fort Street).

The southbound Livernois Avenue bridge over I-75 is closed.

The Dragoon Street ramp to northbound I-75 is closed.

The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to Livernois Avenue/Dragoon Street are closed.

The Clark Street ramp to southbound I-75 is closed.

The northbound I-75 ramp to Clark Street is closed.

The Clark Street bridge over I-75 is closed.

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction at Dragoon Street.

I-94 will have the following restrictions in place east of downtown Detroit:

The Frontenac Street bridge over I-94 and the service drive is closed.

The Burns Street bridge over I-94 and the service drive is closed.

The Cadillac Avenue bridge over I-94 and the service drive is closed.

The Second Avenue bridge over I-94 is closed.

The eastbound exit ramp to French Road is closed.

The French Road ramp to westbound I-94 is closed.

Westbound Palmer Street is closed from Second Avenue to Kirby Street.

Westbound Antoinette Street is closed from Cass Avenue to Third Street.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has the ramp to eastbound I-94 closed.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has one lane open at Randolph Street.

M-10 has the southbound ramp to Elmhurst Street closed.

The M-10 service drives at Milwaukee Avenue will have single-lane closures.

M-53 (Van Dyke Street) has the ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 closed.

M-85 (Fort Street) has single-lane closures in each direction between Fifth Street and Cass Avenue. Second Avenue is closed in each direction between Lafayette Boulevard and Congress Street.

Macomb County

11 Mile Road has two lanes open at M-3.

I-696 has one lane open on the eastbound exit ramp to M-3.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two lanes open in each direction between 11 Mile Road and Common Road.

M-59 has two lanes open in each direction between Romeo Plank Road and M-97.

Oakland County

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads.

I-696 has the ramps to southbound I-75 closed.

Metro Detroit

The following lane restrictions will be in place in Dearborn and Detroit due to last weekend’s severe weather:

Westbound I-94 will have two lanes open near W. Grand Boulevard due to repair work. The eastbound I-96 ramp to westbound I-94 will remain closed during these repairs. All lanes are expected to be reopened after the holiday weekend.

Eastbound I-94 will be closed from US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to W. Grand Boulevard for extensive repairs.

Southern Michigan

I-75, Monroe County, has median shoulder closures in each direction with a temporary barrier wall at Laplaisance Road. Laplaisance Road has only the westbound lane open over I-75; eastbound traffic is detoured.

I-94, Jackson County, has the following restrictions:

The Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 is closed and detoured.

The M-106 (Cooper Street) entrance ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

Northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) has one lane closed at I-94 with the ramp to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

Central Michigan and Thumb

I-69 , Genesee County, will have two lanes open in each direction between Hammerberg Road and M-54 with a traffic shift.

I-69 , Lapeer County, will have one lane open in each direction with ramp closures at M-53. Detour posted.

I-69 , St. Clair County, will have one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts between Miller Road and Stapleton Road. The eastbound I-69 ramps at Riley Center Road will remain closed with a detour posted.

I-69 BL, St. Clair County, will have one lane open in each direction from McMorran Boulevard to Glenwood Avenue in Port Huron due to permit work.

M-52 , Saginaw County, has one lane open in alternating directions over Marsh Creek via temporary signals.

M-65 , Arenac County, is closed between US-23 and Main Street in Twining. Detour posted.

M-136 , St. Clair County, will have one open lane with a temporary signal at the Black River.

I-75 , Bay County, will have three lanes open in the peak direction of travel via a moveable barrier wall.

I-75/M-46 , Saginaw County, will have three lanes open in the peak direction of travel via a moveable barrier wall.

US-23 , Genesee County, will have lane shifts at Baldwin Road and Grand Blanc Road.

Southwest Michigan

I-69 , Branch County, has one lane open in each direction from US-12 to Jonesville Road.

I-69 , Calhoun and Eaton counties, has one lane open in each direction between I-94 in Marshall and M-78 in Olivet.

I-94 , Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction from I-196 to Britain Avenue.

M-343 in Richland, Kalamazoo County, has single-lane closures at G Avenue. G Avenue and 27th Street are closed and detoured.

US-131 BR in Constantine, St. Joseph County, has one lane open over the St. Joseph River between Water Street and Locus Street with a temporary traffic signal.

West Michigan

I-196 in Grand Rapids has a traffic shift between Ionia and Maryland avenues with one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes open. Plymouth Avenue is closed at I-196; the westbound I-196 off ramp to Fuller Avenue is closed.

I-196 in Grand Rapids has the eastbound bridge over the Grand River closed.

I-196 , Allegan County, will have one lane open in each direction with southbound traffic shifted over to the northbound side between Holland and Saugatuck. The southbound I-196 on and off ramps at Blue Star Highway (Exit 41) are closed.

I-196 , Allegan County, has one lane open in each direction over Pier Cove Creek, just south of M-89.

M-37 , Kent and Barry counties, will have one lane open at Duncan Creek with a temporary traffic signal. Cherry Valley Road and Stimson Road are both closed at M-37.

M-37 , Newaygo County, will have a traffic shift with one southbound lane open between the Muskegon River and Quarterline Street. Northbound M-37 is detoured between Quarterline and Water streets.

M-57 (14 Mile Road) , Kent County, will have a traffic shift with one lane open in each direction between Farland Avenue and Ramsdell Drive.

M-104 , Ottawa County, will have a traffic shift and one lane open in each direction between Kreuger Street and 148th Avenue.

US-31 BR (Pere Marquette Highway) , Mason County, is closed and detoured just south of US-10.

US-131 , Allegan County, will have one southbound lane open at M-179; the M-179 ramp to southbound US-131 will be closed.

Northern Lower Peninsula

M-22 in Frankfort, Benzie County, is closed between M-115 and 7th Street. Detour posted.

M-37 , Grand Traverse County, has one lane open in each direction south of Traverse City with traffic shifts.

M-55 in Manistee, Manistee County, is closed between US-31 and Stronach Road. Detour posted.

M-115 , Wexford County, is closed between M-37 and 9 Mile Road west of Mesick. Detour: M-37, 4 Road and 9 Road.

US-23 in Cheboygan, Cheboygan County, will have southbound traffic detoured on local streets.

US-131 in Boyne Falls, Charlevoix County, is closed from Cherry Hill Road to Skop Road. Local access is maintained.

Upper Peninsula

I-75 , Chippewa County, has one lane open in each direction from north of M-80 to north of M-28.

I-75 , Chippewa County, has one lane open in each direction at the north branch of the Munuscong River.

M-26 , Houghton County, has one lane open in alternating directions at Umbrella Tree Creek via temporary traffic signals.

M-28, Alger County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the AuTrain River via temporary traffic signals.

M-28 , Alger County, will have a directional detour in place in Munising. Westbound M-28 traffic will stay on M-28. Eastbound M-28 will use M-28 to Hickory Street, then Superior Street back to M-28.

M-38 , Ontonagon County, is closed to through-traffic from M-26 to US-45 at Cane Creek. Detour posted.

M-129 , Chippewa County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Munuscong River south of Pickford via temporary signals.

US-2 , Dickinson County, has one westbound lane open at Scenic Drive in Norway.

US-2 in Bessemer, Gogebic County, has one lane open in alternating directions between Clayberg Street and Old US-2 via temporary signals.

US-41 in Nestoria, Baraga County, has one lane open in alternating directions between Pine Avenue and King Lake Road via temporary traffic signals.

US-41 in Chassell, Houghton County, has one lane open in alternating directions via temporary signals.

US-41 (Townsend Drive) in Houghton, Houghton County, has one lane open in each direction between MacInnes Drive and Pearl Street with a traffic shift.

US-41 , Houghton County, has one lane open in alternating directions near Pilgrim River via temporary signals.

- US-41 in Marquette Township, Marquette County, has one lane closed in each direction from County Road 492 to Washington Street.