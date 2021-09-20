Cloudy icon
77º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Pipeline work closes part of Livernois Road in Rochester Hills

Road expected to reopen on Oct. 7

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Traffic, Livernois Road, Auburn Road, Road Work, Construction, Road Construction, Road Closed, Road Closure, Local, News, Local News, Oakland County, RCOC, Rochester Hills
Orange construction barrels in Detroit (WDIV)
Orange construction barrels in Detroit (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Pipeline maintenance is closing part of Livernois Road in Rochester Hills for more than two weeks.

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, Livernois Road just south of Auburn Road will close while the Sunoco pipeline company conducts pipeline maintenance under the road, according to the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC). The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 7, when the road should reopen to traffic.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Auburn Road, to Crooks Road, to South Boulevard and then back to Livernois Road, officials said.

Learn more about current Oakland County road work projects on the RCOC’s website here.

See live Metro Detroit traffic conditions on our traffic map here.

Related: Metro Detroit road commissions short on staff, hiring with winter approaching

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email