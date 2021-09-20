Pipeline work closes part of Livernois Road in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Pipeline maintenance is closing part of Livernois Road in Rochester Hills for more than two weeks.

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, Livernois Road just south of Auburn Road will close while the Sunoco pipeline company conducts pipeline maintenance under the road, according to the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC). The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 7, when the road should reopen to traffic.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Auburn Road, to Crooks Road, to South Boulevard and then back to Livernois Road, officials said.

Learn more about current Oakland County road work projects on the RCOC’s website here.

See live Metro Detroit traffic conditions on our traffic map here.

