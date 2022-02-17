Where are the worst potholes in Metro Detroit?

It’s pothole season in Metro Detroit.

Well, perhaps it’s always pothole season around these parts. But right now at the time of this writing, it looks like a war zone out there on some of these roads. Drivers are forced to dodge huge holes in the pavement as the temperature fluctuates between sub-freezing and 40s. You may even find yourself working to avoid big chunks of concrete that have risen from the pavement. Eyes on the road!

Where are you finding the worst potholes in Metro Detroit? Let us know: