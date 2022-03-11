List: Wayne County road construction projects, schedule for 2022

Wayne County has released their 2022 schedule for road construction projects, which includes about $90 million worth of improvements to roads and bridges.

Improvements will consist of over 25 road and over 10 bridge projects. The 2022 season will be a continuation of Wayne County’s 10-Year Asset Management Plan (TAMP) for its infrastructure.

“The plan, initially implemented in 2019, focuses on preventative maintenance for the county’s roads and bridges,” according to Department of Public Services Director Beverly Watts.

“While we continue to improve our roads and bridges, additional state and federal dollars are needed to assist our plan; which is a roadmap designed to continue helping us achieve the goal of being proactive and not reactive when it comes to Wayne County infrastructure,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

Find the full list of Wayne County projects for 2022 below: