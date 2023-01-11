Lane dispute leads to driver trying to force victim off Wayne County freeway, firing gunshots

Michigan State Police troopers searching for shell casings on the M-39 exit to I-96 on Jan. 11, 2023.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A dispute over a lane caused one driver to try to force another off of a Wayne County freeway before eventually firing gunshots at the other car, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) at northbound M-39 and eastbound I-96.

Officials said the victim was heading north on M-39 and exiting onto eastbound I-96 when there was a road rage dispute over a lane.

Another driver tried to force the victim off the road with their vehicle, according to authorities. That driver then pulled alongside the victim’s car and fired several shots, police said.

The victim’s car was struck multiple times, but nobody was injured.

Police shut down the M-39 exit to east I-96 to search for shell casings. They are also trying to identify the driver who fired the shots.

The investigation continues.