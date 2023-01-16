Loaded gun found in car after Warren man pulled over for going 114 mph on highway

A handgun found Jan. 15, 2023, inside the car of a man driving 114 mph on I-696.

WARREN, Mich. – A loaded gun was found inside the car of a Warren man who was pulled over for driving 114 mph on the highway, police said.

The 31-year-old driver was stopped at 6 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 15) on eastbound I-696 in Warren, according to authorities. He was going 114 mph in a 70 mph zone, Michigan State Police report.

The man admitted to having a loaded handgun under the passenger seat. Troopers seized the gun and realized the driver did not have a concealed pistol license.

He was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon.