Driver going too fast for wintry conditions crashes into police car on I-696 in Oakland County

A Michigan State Police vehicle and a car that were involved in a crash on March 4, 2023.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A driver going too fast for the weekend’s wintry conditions lost control and crashed into a Michigan State Police car on I-696 in Oakland County, officials said.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. Saturday (March 4) on westbound I-696, west of Greenfield Road in Southfield.

A Michigan State Police trooper was investigating a crash on the right shoulder of the freeway and had parked his vehicle with its emergency lights on, according to authorities.

Another driver was going too fast for the weather conditions, lost control of their vehicle, and struck the empty patrol car, officials said.

Nobody was injured.

“Again, another case of bad driving behaviors causing another crash,” MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said. “We always know it’s the day after the storm where drivers overestimate their driving abilities that are the most dangerous for us. Just slow down.”

A car involved in a crash with a Michigan State Police troopers on March 4, 2023. (Michigan State Police)