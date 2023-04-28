1 teen killed, 4 others hurt in Michigan when Jeep rolls over, keeps going, crashes again

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old was killed and four teenagers were injured Friday in Michigan when a Jeep fleeing police rolled over several times, landed on its tires, continued, and then crashed again, officials said.

Jackson County deputies said they first saw the Jeep Wrangler at 1:40 a.m. Friday, April 28, in the area of Page Avenue and Roberts Street near the border of Blackman and Summit townships.

The Jeep was speeding, so deputies tried to pull it over, they said. The Jeep sped up and fled north on Roberts Street, according to authorities.

Jeep crashes twice

As deputies tried to catch up with the Jeep, it crashed and rolled over multiple times, ejecting two teenagers near the intersection of Roberts and East Ganson streets. The Jeep eventually landed on all four tires, officials said.

Police said the “severely damaged” Jeep continued east on Ganson Street and then turned east onto Michigan Avenue. It crashed for a second time near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Dettman Road.

When the Jeep came to a stop, the three remaining teenagers were taken into custody, and deputies identified a 15-year-old boy as the driver, they said.

Blackman Township officers and Jackson County medical officials were called to the scene.

Speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, according to authorities.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police continue to investigate.

15-year-old killed, 4 others injured

Police said they received a 911 call from someone at the scene of the first crash and learned that two people had been ejected.

When deputies backtracked, they found a 15-year-old boy and another teenager between the ages of 15 and 17, they said. Both were injured.

The three teenagers who were taken into custody at the second crash scene were between the ages of 15 and 17, according to authorities. They were also injured.

All five teens were taken by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

The 15-year-old boy who was ejected at the first scene died from his injuries, officials said.

A second 15-year-old boy was flown by helicopter to Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. He is in critical condition.

The other three teenagers are stable.