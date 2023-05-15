69º

Traffic

Major road construction project kicks off in Traverse City: What to know

Road work expected to last thru July

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Northern Michigan, Road Construction
Orange construction barrels in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – If you have plans to visit Traverse City this summer, there’s a major construction project you need to know about.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.5 million to repave US-31 (Division Street) in Traverse City and Garfield Township from the Grandview Parkway to 10th Street, and 14th Street to South Airport Road.

The project also includes drainage structure adjustments and sidewalk ramp upgrades.

The project kicked off on Monday, May 15, and is expected to last through the month of July.

Drivers should expect lane closures and traffic regulators. Paving is scheduled for completion at night in early to mid-June.

MDOT said this work will improve the driving surface of the road, extend the life of the roadway, and bring sidewalk ramps up to current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram