Crash on I-75 on June 23, 2023.

DETROIT – A jack-knifed semi leaking diesel fuel forced Michigan State Police to close I-75 in Detroit on Friday morning.

The semi-involved incident was on southbound I-75 near Clark Avenue. Traffic was being ramped off at I-96 while clean up continued.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Michigan State Police have cleared traffic that was stuck between the crash and I-96.