66º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Macomb Township, struck by 2nd car while lying in road

44-year-old Roseville man killed

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Macomb Township, Roseville, Macomb County
A person driving at night.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A pedestrian was killed over the weekend when he was struck by a car in Macomb Township and then hit by another car while lying in the road, police said.

The first crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, June 25, on southbound Gratiot Avenue near Abington Circle North.

Officials said a 44-year-old Roseville man was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. The driver called police and waited at the scene.

Before police arrived, the man was struck by a Ford Taurus, according to authorities. That driver also waited at the scene.

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation. Officers don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email