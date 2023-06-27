Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Macomb Township, struck by 2nd car while lying in road

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A pedestrian was killed over the weekend when he was struck by a car in Macomb Township and then hit by another car while lying in the road, police said.

The first crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, June 25, on southbound Gratiot Avenue near Abington Circle North.

Officials said a 44-year-old Roseville man was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. The driver called police and waited at the scene.

Before police arrived, the man was struck by a Ford Taurus, according to authorities. That driver also waited at the scene.

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation. Officers don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors.