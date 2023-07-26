Bridge work to cause road, freeway closures in Washtenaw County starting Friday

YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Demolition of the Stony Creek Road bridge in Washtenaw County will soon cause road and freeway closures in the area through November, officials announced Wednesday.

US-23 closure

Part of US-23 in Washtenaw County is slated to close Friday, July 28, and will experience nightly closures throughout the weekend.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, both directions of US-23 will close between Willis Road and Arkona Road in York Township. This stretch of highway will be closed at nights, from 9 a.m. until 6 a.m., each day until July Monday, July 31. Traffic will be detoured via Carpenter Road.

Bridge work will also cause a nearby closure that will span several months.

Stony Creek Road closure

Starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 28, Stony Creek Road will close at US-23. This closure is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. Traffic will be detoured via Carpenter Road, Platt Road, and Willis Road.

The closures are part of a $69 million project that includes demolishing and rebuilding the Stony Creek Road bridge.

The project will also add new travel lanes on US-12 “beginning just west of the Pittsfield Township police station and extending across US-23 to Carpenter Road,” according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project also includes redesigned intersections and a new right-turn lane from eastbound US-12 to southbound Platt Road.

New loop ramps are also being added at the US-23/US-12 interchange to eliminate left turns onto US-23. An auxiliary lane will be built in both directions on US-23 between I-94 and US-12, while acceleration lanes south of US-12 will be extended.