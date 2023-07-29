Grand River Avenue resurfacing project begins next month in Wayne County: What to know

FILE -- Construction work in Michigan on June 23, 2023. Work to resurface Grand River Avenue between 8 Mile Road and Berg Road in Wayne County will begin next month.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Work to resurface Grand River Avenue between 8 Mile Road and Berg Road in Wayne County will begin next month.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, Grand River Avenue (M-5) will have the far right lanes closed in each direction between west of Lahser Road and 8 Mile Road (M-102) for sidewalk ramp work and sewer work.

The two-year project in Detroit, Livonia, and Redford Township, includes three miles of hot-mix asphalt resurfacing, joint repairs, concrete curb and gutter repairs, storm sewer replacement, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp upgrades.

Crews will work on sewers and sidewalk ramps this year, but the majority of the project is scheduled to take place in 2024. The work is being coordinated with the Telegraph Road (US-24) project between I-96 and 8 Mile Road (M-102).

The rebuilding part of the US-24 project will be completed this year and then work will move to the US-24/M-102 (8 Mile Road) interchange. This will avoid overlapping projects at the M-5/US-24 intersection.

