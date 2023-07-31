Woman killed when car hits artistic obelisk where road splits into boulevard in Southfield

An obelisk that was struck by a car on July 29, 2023, in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A woman was killed over the weekend when she crashed into an artistic obelisk in the median where a road splits into a boulevard in Southfield, police said.

The crash happened at 10:03 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at 11 Mile Road and Arlington Drive.

Officials said a 24-year-old woman from Macomb Township was driving in the area when she reached the point where 11 Mile Road splits into a boulevard. Her car went into the median and she struck an art structure -- an 18-foot-tall obelisk.

Southfield police said the woman died from her injuries. She was the only person in the car.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

You can see video of the crash scene below.