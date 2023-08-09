Police investigate crash between Hummer, motorcycle in Livonia; serious injuries suspected

The scene of an Aug. 9, 2023, crash on Plymouth Road in Livonia.

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are investigating a crash between a Hummer and a motorcycle in Livonia, and they believe it resulted in serious injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, in the area of Plymouth and Wayne roads in Livonia.

Aerial video shows a Hummer and a motorcycle were involved. At least one person was seriously injured, according to authorities.

Westbound Plymouth Road is closed at Wayne Road, and eastbound traffic is being redirected.

Officials continue to investigate.

Here’s aerial video of the crash scene: