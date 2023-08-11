71º
Join Insider

Traffic

3 injured when truck driver runs red light, crashes into bus at Oakland County intersection

Truck driver in critical condition at hospital

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Southfield, Oakland County
An aerial view of an Aug. 11, 2023, crash scene at 9 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Three people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning when a truck driver ran a red light and crashed into a bus at an Oakland County intersection, police said.

The crash happened at 7:08 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at 9 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

Officials said the driver of a pickup truck went through a red light and struck a bus. The collision trapped the driver inside his truck, and he had to be extracted by Southfield fire officials.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the bus and one passenger were also taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said their conditions are unknown.

Officers continue to investigate, and the roadway was shut down while crews are on scene.

You can watch aerial video of the crash scene below:

A bus involved in an Aug. 11, 2023, crash at 9 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield. (WDIV)
A pickup truck involved in an Aug. 11, 2023, crash at 9 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield. (WDIV)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email