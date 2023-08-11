3 injured when truck driver runs red light, crashes into bus at Oakland County intersection

An aerial view of an Aug. 11, 2023, crash scene at 9 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Three people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning when a truck driver ran a red light and crashed into a bus at an Oakland County intersection, police said.

The crash happened at 7:08 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at 9 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

Officials said the driver of a pickup truck went through a red light and struck a bus. The collision trapped the driver inside his truck, and he had to be extracted by Southfield fire officials.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the bus and one passenger were also taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said their conditions are unknown.

Officers continue to investigate, and the roadway was shut down while crews are on scene.

You can watch aerial video of the crash scene below:

A bus involved in an Aug. 11, 2023, crash at 9 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield. (WDIV)