Tracking freeway closures in Metro Detroit after severe weather causes flooding

MDOT cameras along I-94 at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2023.

Several freeways are closed due to flooding after powerful storms moved across Metro Detroit overnight Thursday.

Cameras from MDOT show flooding at I-94 and Gratiot Avenue and on I-94 east of Van Dyke Avenue.

More than 200,000 people are without power in Southeast Michigan. The weather is expected to be calmer on Friday, with some rain expected on Saturday in Metro Detroit.

Wayne County

All lanes of southbound M-10 at Linwood are closed due to flooding.

The center lane and right lane of eastbound I-94 after Michigan Avenue is closed due to flooding.

All lanes of northbound I-275 at I-94 are closed due to flooding.

All lanes of southbound I-275 at I-94 are closed due to flooding.

All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Allard are closed due to flooding.

Oakland County

The freeway ramp from westbound I-696 to I-75 is closed.

The freeway ramp from eastbound I-696 to I-75 is closed.

All lanes of northbound I-75 at I-696 are closed due to flooding.

All lanes of southbound I-75 at I-696 are closed due to flooding.

---> Check the live traffic map here