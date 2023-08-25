Milder Friday, some rain Saturday following severe storms in Metro Detroit

After two nights of severe storms across Southeast Michigan, conditions will be milder on Friday and through the weekend for Metro Detroiters. Morning showers are possible Saturday.

4Warn Weather – Following powerful Thursday night storms that have left behind flooding and wind damage, the weather will be calmer on this Friday.

Conditions will be cooler and less humid. Highs will be around 80 degrees in the afternoon.

A mostly cloudy morning will give way to some periods of sunshine in the afternoon.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:19 p.m.

Friday night, it will be mostly cloudy as low temps fall to the mid-60s.

What’s coming this weekend

On both Saturday and Sunday, we’ll have highs in the mid-70s.

A few showers are possible early Saturday, but the rest of the day will have a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.