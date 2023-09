Northbound Gratiot between Crocker Blvd and Market Street is closed after a vehicle struck the Macomb County Circuit Court Building.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Sept. 20) afternoon.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigation Unit is on the scene.

Police have advised all drivers to avoid the area until further details have been provided

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

