EB I-94 at Lodge Freeway closed after Warren police chase ends with shots fired

WARREN, Mich. – Eastbound lanes of I-94 at the Lodge Freeway in Wayne County are closed after a Warren police chase ended with shots fired.

The police chase and shooting happened after 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. Detroit police, Warren police, and Michigan State Police were all on scene as of 3:30 p.m.

According to MDOT, all lanes of eastbound I-94 at the Lodge Freeway were closed. Michigan State Police said that units were assisting in closing I-94 near Woodward Avenue.

Warren police said officers in a marked patrol car attempted to stop a silver Chevy Cruze for traffic violations in the area of westbound 8 Mile Road near Montrose Avenue in Warren. A man was the only person inside the vehicle and he did not pull over.

Police said the Chevy struck two fully-marked Warren patrol cars and police pursued the driver through several streets until he entered I-94. He encountered traffic on I-94 near Woodward Avenue and then struck the median.

Police said the driver then intentionally struck other vehicles. A Warren police officer shot the man once in the arm while attempting to take him into custody. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No police officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.