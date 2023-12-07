I-94 closing in Detroit this weekend: What drivers need to know

DETROIT – A portion of I-94 will be shut down this weekend in Detroit for bridge replacement work.

MDOT said both directions of I-94 between M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and I-75 will close at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. MDOT said the closure is so crews can move into a new phase on the project to replace the Cass Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit.

The freeway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. When it reopens, I-94 will have three lanes open with traffic shifted toward the outside shoulder.

During the freeway closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. One lane will remain open on eastbound I-94 to M-10 for local traffic.

All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed by 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. They will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

Some ramps will remain closed after the weekend closure. Those ramps are:

Northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound I-94.

Westbound I-94 to northbound and southbound M-10.

The John R. Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94.

The eastbound I-94 exit to John R/Woodward Avenue.

The new overpass will replace a structure that was built in 1955. All work on the overpass is scheduled to be completed in mid-2024.