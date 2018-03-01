2nd phase of Dequindre Road construction to begin March 5, 2018

TROY, Mich. - The second phase of a construction project on Dequindre Road between Long Lake Road and Burningbush Drive will begin March 5, the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) announced Thursday.

Contractor Dan’s Excavating is set to begin work Thursday on storm sewer installation on the west side of Dequindre Road, the road commission announced. Traffic will not be impacted during this work.

This stretch of Dequindre Road on the border of Troy and Sterling Heights is expected to remain open with one lane each for northbound and southbound traffic throughout the project. Access will be maintained to all homes and businesses along the road throughout construction.

The project is intended to provide increased traffic capacity, improved safety and greater accessibility for pedestrians and other non-motorized users.

The $16.5 million project is funded with a mix of federal and local dollars. Local funding is shared by RCOC, the Macomb County Department of Roads and the cities of Troy and Sterling Heights.

The project includes:

Reconstructing and widening Dequindre Road from two lanes to five lanes from Long Lake Road to Burningbush Drive

The reconstructed road will include two through lanes in each direction as well as a continuous center left-turn lane

The reconstructed road will include two through lanes in each direction as well as a continuous center left-turn lane

New concrete curbs and gutters and new traffic signals will be installed

Significant drainage improvements will be made

Pedestrian crosswalks will be upgraded to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards

During last year’s phase one construction of this section of Dequindre Road, a major storm sewer was replaced at the intersection of Square Lake and Dequindre roads, and necessary utility relocation, needed for the widening, was completed. Temporary travel lanes were also constructed to prepare for the second phase of the project.

The Dequindre Road project is expected to be complete in late fall of 2018. The contractor for the project is Dan’s Excavating of Shelby Township.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.